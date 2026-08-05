Building a Climate-Resilient and Sustainable Shea Landscape of Northern Uganda
Objectives:
To enhance the sustainability of the Shea landscape in Northern Uganda through integrated land management, strengthened governance system, increased access to financing for inclusive climate-resilient livelihoods of the resident communities.
GEF Project ID: 11701
Countries: Uganda
Focal Area: Climate Change
Approval Date: 2024/06/30
Project Status: Under Implementation
Period: GEF-8: 2022-2026
Executing Agency:
Uganda Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE), Africa Innovations Institute
GEF Total Grant: USD $7,282,000.00
Cofinancing Total: USD $13,421,027.00
Contact Information: Charity Nalyanya
Additional Links:
Project Documents
Project Identification Form (PIF) Phase
Project Preparation Grant (PPG) Phase
No documents available
Implementation
No documents available
Project Close-Out
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