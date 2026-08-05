Barbados Ecosystem Restoration and Management Project (BERM)
Objectives:
To conserve and restore forest and gully ecosystems in Barbados, with a focus on Turner’s Hall Woods and selected priority gullies, through strengthened policy frameworks, sustainable land management practices, and community-driven restoration interventions.
GEF Project ID: 12181
Countries: Barbados
Focal Area: Multi Focal Area
Approval Date: 2026/05/21
Project Status: Under Implementation
Period: GEF-8: 2022-2026
Executing Agency:
Ministry of Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy
GEF Total Grant: USD $3,824,083.00
Cofinancing Total: USD $9,947,288.00
Contact Information: Andrés Calle Arango
Project Website: