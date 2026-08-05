Grievance Mechanism

Ecosystem Restoration Integrated Program

Welcome to the Feedback and Grievance page of the Conservation International – Global Coordination Project, part of the Ecosystem Restoration Integrated Program (ERIP).

The Global Coordination Project brings together people, knowledge, and ideas across the ERIP to ensure that restoration work is coherent, innovative, and inclusive.

We value your opinions and take all feedback seriously. Whether you want to share a suggestion, raise a concern, or file a complaint, you can contact us through any of the confidential channels below.