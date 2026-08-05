Ecosystem Restoration Integrated Program
Welcome to the Feedback and Grievance page of the Conservation International – Global Coordination Project, part of the Ecosystem Restoration Integrated Program (ERIP).
The Global Coordination Project brings together people, knowledge, and ideas across the ERIP to ensure that restoration work is coherent, innovative, and inclusive.
We value your opinions and take all feedback seriously. Whether you want to share a suggestion, raise a concern, or file a complaint, you can contact us through any of the confidential channels below.
How to submit feedback or a grievance?
You can share your feedback or complaint confidentially and, if you prefer, anonymously through one of these options:
- By email: GlobalCoordination-Feedback@conservation.org
- By webform: (below) – This form is sent directly to the same email address above.
- By mail:
Senior Director of Compliance
Conservation International
2011 Crystal Drive, Suite 600
Arlington, VA 22202, USA
- You may also report concerns anonymously using the EthicsPoint online form, CI’s Global Accountability and Grievance Mechanism.
Please include all facts and evidence available to you. If you choose to share your name and contact information, we will be able to follow up with you directly.
All reports are treated with strict confidentiality.
Important notes
- The Global Coordination Project handles feedback and complaints related only to its own activities.
- If your concern relates to ERIP country-level projects, we will – with your consent – refer it to the appropriate national grievance mechanism, or the grievance mechanism of the relevant GEF Agencies (CI-GEF, IUCN, IFAD, World Bank, UNDP, UNEP, FAO) or the GEF Secretariat.
- All feedback and grievances are reviewed individually and responded to as promptly as possible.