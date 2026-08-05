The full list of Conservation International events at COP31 can be found here .

Conservation International will be co-hosting an official side event with Boticário Group Foundation for Nature Protection, Friendship, and Rare on Wednesday 11 November at 18:30. The session will explore nature as infrastructure and scaling coastal ecosystem-based solutions for adaptation and Loss & Damage.

Conservation International’s policy recommendations for COP31 are available here in English , French and Spanish . Conservation International will be co-hosting an official side event with Boticário Group Foundation for Nature Protection, Friendship, and Rare on Wednesday 11 November at 18:30. The session will explore nature as infrastructure and scaling coastal ecosystem-based solutions for adaptation and Loss & Damage.

This year UNFCCC COP31 in Antalya will be planned under the Türkiye-Australia Partnership Modalities , introducing a dual-leadership structure. Under this arrangement, Türkiye serves as the COP President , while Australia assumes the role of President of Negotiations. COP31 will focus on implementation to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Leading up to COP31, the mid-year climate conference (SB64) in Bonn, Germany was an important opportunity to build momentum with international stakeholders and negotiators.

Learn more about these sessions on the UNFCCC website »

Conservation International’s engagement focuses on elevating the role of nature-based solutions to climate change — such as protecting forests, mangroves and peatlands — to limit global warming and help communities adapt to climate change.

Conservation International coordinates with partners representing diverse sectors to galvanize action on these issues — both in and outside of the negotiation rooms. By engaging with key decision-makers and global stakeholders to advance discussions and implement commitments made in previous climate conferences, we help set the groundwork to accelerate climate action by governments and the private sector.

U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change COP31 – Antalya

The Conference of the Parties (COP) refers to the annual meeting of the 198 parties of the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This year’s U.N. climate change conference in Antalya, Türkiye will aim to accelerate the implementation of solutions to climate change, with focus areas including climate finance delivery, ocean-climate action, synergies between reaching climate, biodiversity, and land degradation goals under the Rio Conventions, and food security, among other priorities of the Turkish and Australian Presidencies.

As part of the Türkiye-Australia Partnership Modalities, COP31 will also advance key issues of importance for Pacific island nations and the Pre-COP meetings will be held in Fiji and Tuvalu, which will allow Pacific voices to help shape priorities from the outset—bringing governments, Indigenous leaders, experts, and civil society into the process. Discussions at COP31 will be critical to follow up on implementation efforts agreed in Brazil – both in and out of negotiations – such as on the Mission to 1.5C, the Global Implementation Accelerator, the Belem Adaptation Indicators and Baku Adaptation Roadmap, Baku to Belem Roadmap to $1.3T and the forthcoming Roadmap to Halt and Reverse Deforestation and Forest Degradation. Parties will also provide guidance on the ongoing work from the technical body which is developing standards for projects and programs to be eligible for the UN-centralized carbon crediting mechanism under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement. During formal negotiations in Antalya, Conservation International will advise countries on the need to accelerate support and incentives for nature-based solutions for climate action.

For COP31, Conservation International recommendations (summarized) are:

Secure long-term operability of PACM and enhance delivery of credits from all sectors through guidance to:

Balance the workplan to manage PACM development with the Clean Development Mechanism transition alongside assessment of regulatory and economic impacts to avoid compounded conservativeness.

Enable an iterative, transparent, inclusive, and predictable process to develop and reassess products where evidence is heard early, answered in detail, tested, and independently reviewed before decisions.

Deliver high-impact solutions to advance ocean and coastal ecosystems across the UNFCCC agenda

Create a structured, multi-year development plan for the Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue.

Invite the SCF to appoint an oceans focal point to integrate ocean-related issues.

Advance outcomes on scaling and increasing access to finance for ocean-based climate solutions.

Highlight ocean and coastal ecosystems within efforts related to Rio Convention cooperation and operationalization of the Belém Adaptation Indicators.

Prioritize support for ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) in efforts on the GGA

Operationalize the Belém Adaptation Indicators with strong technical foundations that support robust EbA deployment within needed work to improve metadata and methodologies.

Ensure efforts to implement the GGA mobilize readiness, capacity-building and financial support for EbA.

Advance cooperation between the Rio Conventions for synergetic action on nature