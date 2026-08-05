Project Name
Project ID
Regions
Status
Consolidating the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF)’s achievements in fostering CSO leadership in biodiversity conservation in global biodiversity hotspots
12293
Global
Concept Approved
Improving Waste Management and Public Awareness for a Clean and Healthy Ocean - Grenada
11358
Grenada
Under Implementation
Expanding Community-Driven Protection and Sustainable Management of Vanuatu’s Key Biodiversity Areas
12138
Vanuatu
Project Approved
Strengthening Land Use Planning for Sustainable Land Management
12302
Guyana
Concept Approved
Delivering Sustainable Global Environmental Benefits in the Amazon Basin through National and Regional Parliamentary Networks
12323
Regional
Project Approved
Strengthening the capacity of institutions in Liberia to comply with the Transparency Requirements of the Paris Agreement (CBIT Liberia Phase II)
12333
Liberia
Concept Approved
Barbados Ecosystem Restoration and Management Project (BERM)
12181
Barbados
Under Implementation
Integrated Ecosystem Assessment and Biodiversity financing in Guyana's new Acarai-Rupununi Corridor (ARC) Conservation Forests
12168
Guyana
Concept Approved
Restoration through Science-based Execution and Established Biodiverse Registry for Degraded Ecosystems in Protected Areas and Broader Landscapes in the Philippines (RESEEDPh)
11981
Philippines
Under Implementation
Strengthening the Capacity of Institutions in the Philippines to Comply with the Transparency Requirements of the Paris Agreement
11950
Philippines
Project Approved
Conservation International GEF Small Grants Programme 2.0 (CI SGP 2.0)
11719
Global
Under Implementation
Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity (UBPP) through the Ocean Flagship
12069
Regional
Concept Approved
Accelerating Electronic Monitoring in Tuna Fisheries for Strengthening Transparency and Addressing Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing (EM4IUU)
11996
Global
Under Implementation
Regional conservation strategy for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to deliver Global Environmental Benefits
12046
Regional
Concept Approved
Outrigger Impact Technical Assistance Facility (OTAF)
11937
Global
Under Implementation
Advancing Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Effectiveness in Kenya through an Integrated Approach
11153
Kenya
Under Implementation
Effective protection of Mozambique’s Miombo woodlands and marine hotspot conservation areas enhancing global coping mechanisms to climate change
11626
Mozambique
Project Approved
Accelerating Rapid Transition of Subsidies and Incentives (ARTSI) Grant Mechanism
11855
Global
Under Implementation
Women Ocean Guardians: Empowering Women for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Large Marine Ecosystems
11933
Global
Under Implementation
Sulu-Sulawesi Seascape Approach to Coral Reef Sustainable Livelihoods (SEACONNECT)
11528
Regional
Project Approved
Systemic Capital for Adaptation Localization and Expansion (SCALE)
11849
Global
Under Implementation
Strengthening Biodiversity Conservation in Protected Areas in Maldives
11251
Maldives
Under Implementation
Enhancing data and capacity development resources to support UNCCD country Parties in national reporting and targeting of efforts to achieve Land Degradation Neutrality
11834
Global
Under Implementation
Fostering Water Security and Catchment Resilience in Uganda’s Cattle Corridor
11696
Uganda
PIF Approved
Strengthening the Capacity of Institutions in Uganda to Comply with the Transparency Requirements of the Paris Agreement (CBIT Phase II)
11515
Uganda
Project Approved
Strengthening the System of Protected Areas and Improvement of its Financial Sustainability
11449
Paraguay
Under Implementation
MEx30x30: Conserving Mexican biodiversity through communities and their protected areas
11510
Mexico
Under Implementation
Building a Blue-Green Economy in St. Kitts and Nevis
11355
St. Kitts and Nevis
Under Implementation
Building a Climate-Resilient and Sustainable Shea Landscape of Northern Uganda
11701
Uganda
Under Implementation
Conserving the Paraguayan Chaco for the benefit of jaguars and for people (ÑANDE CHACO)
11158
Paraguay
Under Implementation
Improving wetlands management for biodiversity and improved human-wildlife coexistence
11435
Timor-Leste
Under Implementation
Enhancing the formalization and Mercury reduction in Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Mining (ASGM) in Sierra Leone (Sierra Leone GOLD+)
10838
Sierra Leone
Under Implementation
Integrated conservation of the Maiombe forest ecosystem in Cabinda Province Angola
11244
Angola
Under Implementation
Ecosystem Restoration Integrated Program
11118
Global
Under Implementation
Guinean Forests Integrated Program
11142
Regional
Under Implementation
Beyond 30x30: Securing resilience in the Eastern Tropical Pacific through enhanced transboundary cooperation
11267
Regional
Under Implementation
ORIGEN: Restoring Watersheds for Ecosystems and Communities
11121
Mexico
Under Implementation
Strengthening conservation and effective governance of Sierra Leone’s critical forests in the Gola Forest Landscape
11143
Sierra Leone
Under Implementation
Union for Restoration - Enabling large-scale restoration through national policy in Brazil (GEF-PROVEG)
11124
Brazil
Under Implementation
Strengthening conservation and effective governance of Liberia’s critical forests in the Northwest Liberia Landscape
11144
Liberia
Under Implementation
Integrated management and ecological connectivity of a priority landscape in the Ecuadorian Amazon headwaters
11202
Ecuador
Under Implementation
The Selva Fund
10937
Regional
Concept Approved
Business Action and Advocacy for the Planet
10930
Global
Closed
Building climate resilience in supply chains for the mobilization of adaptation funding
10934
Regional
Closed
The Systems Change Lab (SCL): Accelerating Transformational Change Needed to Safeguard the Global Commons for All
10923
Global
Closed
Building the next generation LDN investment pipeline through national Technical Assistance Hubs
11006
Global
Under Implementation
Reducing deforestation from palm oil and cocoa value chains
10232
Liberia
Under Implementation
Strengthening capacity of institutions in The Gambia to meet transparency requirements of the Paris Agreement
10485
Gambia
Under Implementation
Strengthen Management and Climate Change Resilience in Angola's Conservation Areas for Sustainable Development
10505
Angola
Under Implementation
Scaling Up CRAFT: Mobilizing Private Capital to Mitigate Climate Change and Reduce Land Degradation through Cleantech Solutions
10765
Global
Closed
Strengthening and Sustaining the Coastal Resource and Fisheries Management in the Leyte Gulf
10738
Philippines
Project Approved
Safeguarding Marine & Terrestrial Biodiversity in Fiji (SAMBIO)
10675
Fiji
Under Implementation
Philippine Rise Integrated Conservation for Enduring Legacies through Ecosystem Support Services (PRICELESS)
10568
Philippines
Under Implementation
Build back a blue and stronger Mediterranean
10685
Regional
Under Implementation
Timor Island Watershed Area – TIWA
10679
Regional
Under Implementation
The Fashion Pact
10658
Global
Closed
GEF GOLD+
10569
Global
Concept Approved
AGRI3
10497
Global
Under Implementation
Livelihoods Carbon Fund 3 (LCF3)
10500
Global
Under Implementation
EarthRanger
10551
Botswana, Mozambique, Republic of Congo
Under Implementation
Conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity in priority landscapes of Oaxaca and Chiapas
9445
Mexico
Under Implementation
Adaptation Accelerator Program: Building Climate Resilience through Enterprise Acceleration
10435
Regional
Under Implementation
Blue Nature Alliance
10375
Global
Concept Approved
The Food Securities Fund
10322
Global
Under Implementation
Inclusive Conservation Initiative
10404
Global
Project Approved
Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP)
10296
Global
Closed
Staying within Sustainable Limits: Advancing leadership of the private sector and cities
10309
Global
Project Approved
CBIT COMESA
10093
Eritrea, Seychelles, The Comoros, Zambia
Under Implementation
IAS Galapagos
9282
Ecuador
Closed
CBIT: Madagascar
9948
Madagascar
Closed
Strengthening the Capacity of Institutions in Rwanda to Implement the Transparency Requirements of the Paris Agreement
9997
Rwanda
Under Implementation
Setting the foundations for zero net loss of the mangroves that underpin human wellbeing in the North Brazil Shelf LME
9949
Regional
Closed
Long-term financial mechanism to enhance Mediterranean MPA management effectiveness
9959
Regional
Closed
CBIT: Liberia
9923
Liberia
Closed
CRAFT
9941
Global
Closed
Conservation and Sustainable Use of Biological Diversity in the Northwestern Landscape (Boeny region) - Madagascar
9606
Madagascar
Closed
Conservation and Sustainable use of Liberia’s Coastal Natural Capital
9573
Liberia
Under Implementation
Strengthening the Capacity of Institutions in Uganda to Comply with the Transparency Requirements of the Paris Agreement
9814
Uganda
Closed
CBIT: Kenya
9674
Kenya
Closed
A supply chain approach to eliminating mercury in Guyana's ASGM sector: El Dorado Gold Jewelry – Made In Guyana
9602
Guyana
Under Implementation
China’s Protected Area System Reform (C-PAR)
9403
China
Concept Approved
Securing the long-term conservation of Timor-Leste’s biodiversity and ecosystem services through the establishment of a functioning National Protected Area Network and the improvement of natural resource management in priority catchment corridor-TLSNAP
9434
Timor-Leste
Under Implementation
Implementation of the Strategic Plan of Ecuador Mainland Marine and Coastal Protected Areas Network
9369
Ecuador
Closed
(NGI) The Meloy Fund
9370
Regional
Project Approved
Enabling the use of global data sources to assess and monitor land degradation at multiple scales
9163
Global
Closed
Blue Abadi Fund
9129
Indonesia
Closed
Maintaining and Increasing Carbon Stocks in Agro-silvopastoral Systems in Rural Communities of the Selva Zoque — Sumidero Canyon Complex as a Climate Change Mitigation Strategy
5751
Mexico
Closed
Liberian Mangroves
5712
Liberia
Closed
SPARC
5810
Global
Closed
Satoyama
5784
Global
Closed
CEPF
5735
Global
Closed
PROMESA Project In Paraguay
5668
Paraguay
Closed